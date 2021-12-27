A judge sentenced a Denver man to more than 14 years in federal prison last week for possession and conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Omar Rivas-Saenz, 31, worked for a drug trafficking organization in 2019 that moved and distributed large quantities of illegal drugs from Mexico, according to the plea agreement.

“This is someone that posed a blatant threat through his membership in a transnational crime organization,” said Ryan Spradlin with Homeland Security Investigations Denver. “HSI will continue to work with all of our law enforcement partners to prevent criminals and the organizations they represent from flooding our communities with illicit narcotics and weapons.”

Federal agents found seven pounds of meth and over $6,000 in cash when they arrested Rivas-Saenz on May 16, 2019. When authorities searched his house, they also found several firearms, 67 grams of heroin, 400 fentanyl pills and $3,000 in cash.

After being released on bond, Rivas-Saenz failed to appear for his scheduled court hearing, the attorney’s office said.

When authorities tracked down Rivas-Saenz on Sept. 12, 2019, he fled law enforcement in his vehicle and crashed into patrol cars. He was eventually arrested after trying to run away on foot, the attorney’s office said.

After his second arrest, investigators discovered that Rivas-Saenz delivered a pound of meth and helped distribute 106 pounds of meth less than a week after he was arrested the first time.

“The tireless efforts of law enforcement and the sentence given to Omar Rivas-Saenz reflect the determination with which we are combating and deterring the distribution of illegal narcotics,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider, “and it also ensures that Rivas-Saenz no longer poses a threat to our community.”