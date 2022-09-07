Prosecutors have charged a Denver woman in connection with the death of her 1-year-old daughter, who died after ingesting fentanyl.

On Dec. 2, Charlotte Chavez, 31, called 911 to report that her daughter, Betty, wasn't breathing, according to the Denver District Attorney's Office.

Medics rushed the toddler to Denver Health Medical Center, where she later was pronounced dead.

Betty's toxicology results showed that she died after ingesting fentanyl and that she had also ingested naloxone, which is used to reverse opioid overdoses, prosecutors said.

Chavez faces a felony charge of child abuse resulting in death, and she made her initial court appearance Sept. 2.