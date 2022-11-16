An officer who shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who law enforcement say stabbed a woman and used her as a human shield as police responded was legally justified, the Denver District Attorney’s Office has decided.
One Denver Police Department officer fired once during the July incident, killing Chaz Gallegos, 33.
“In my judgment, these officers had legitimate reason to fear that Mr. Chaz Gallegos would further injure or kill the woman at any moment,” Denver District Attorney Beth McCann said in a Wednesday news release announcing her decision.
On July 15, DPD officers responded to a call of a domestic violence assault still underway at 329 East 51st Avenue in Denver. The officers kicked down the door when they arrived and saw Gallegos holding a knife to a woman’s throat, according to the district attorney’s office.
The woman was “bleeding badly” because Gallegos had already stabbed her in the neck, the news release said. He held her from behind “and used her as a human shield” as several officers responded. Gallegos repeatedly threatened to kill her and “ignored all police commands to let her go,” the news release said.
“The officers also saw signs that the woman was suffering from blood loss and might be at risk of bleeding to death if they delayed taking action any longer. Pursuant to Colorado law, I conclude that this shooting was legally justified in order to protect the female from further injury or death,” McCann said.
McCann will hold a virtual community meeting regarding the incident and her decision from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Nov. 29.