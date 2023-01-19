The Denver police officer facing charges in a July shooting in Lower Downtown that injured seven people made his first appearance in court on bond Thursday morning.

A Denver grand jury indicted Brandon Ramos on 14 counts earlier this month. He faces two counts of reckless second degree assault, three counts of third degree knowing or reckless assault, three counts of third degree assault with negligence with a deadly weapon, one count of prohibited use of a weapon, and five counts of reckless endangerment. Ramos was granted a personal recognizance (PR) bond, and is on leave without pay at the department.

Denver District Court Judge Martin Egelhoff denied a request by Ramos' attorneys to allow him to appear virtually Thursday. He set Ramos' next court date for Feb. 24 at 8:30 a.m.

The shooting happened in the early hours of July 17 when police responded to an altercation as people left downtown bars for the night. According to the indictment, the shooting unfolded as officers attempted to talk to Jordan Waddy, now 22, after he got into a fight with another person outside the Larimer Beer Hall.

Police said Waddy brandished a gun at officers and “posed a significant threat." Three officers opened fire, shooting Waddy several times and injuring six other bystanders. Body camera footage appeared to show Waddy throwing his gun as the shooting unfolded.

Two officers who fired were not charged. The investigation found their decision to shoot at Waddy was legally justified, as there was a brick wall behind the suspect.

But the investigation determined Ramos did not have a clear line of fire behind Waddy and that he fired despite knowing there was a large crowd of people behind him. Waddy did not turn to face him with the gun and Ramos was not in immediate danger, according to the investigation.

Following the indictment, friends and family of Ramos rallied behind him.

Former State Sen. Polly Baca voiced her support for Ramos, saying she has known him since he was a young boy and has been impressed with his “commitment to his profession and to the community.”

“I’m proud to know him as a person,” her statement said.

Baca’s statement said she was “alarmed and troubled by the Denver District Attorney’s decision to file charges.” She has lived in downtown Denver for 22 years and is grateful for Ramos’ and the department’s commitment “to keep our streets safe as the criminal element has increased,” she said.

Ramos worked to “get dangerous drugs off the streets and take guns out of the hands of criminals,” according to Baca’s statement.

Ramos’ former attorney Leonard Martinez issued a news release on behalf of the officer’s family and friends expressing their outrage at the charges and calling them “nothing more than a political act.”

Ramos has wanted to be an officer since he was a young boy, the news release said. Serving and protecting his community “is exactly what he was doing in the early morning of July 17th.”

His loved ones described him as an honorable, caring and dedicated public servant, friend and family member.

“He is more than a public servant; he is a hero. At the young age of 25, Brandon made a selfless and generous decision to donate a portion of his liver to save the life of his cousin who was diagnosed with end stage liver disease,” according to the release.

One year after recovering from the “life-altering and life-saving surgery,” Ramos pursued his dreams of becoming an officer with DPD, the release said. Ramos’ supporters vowed to stand by him as his case progresses.

Ramos has maintained “an impeccable record” during his four years with the department, the release said.

Police internal affairs records obtained by The Denver Gazette show Ramos was the subject of two complaints prior to the LoDo incident. He received an oral reprimand for violating the department’s body worn camera policies in December 2021 following a citizen complaint. He also received an oral reprimand in February for rough or careless handling of city and department property.

Ramos’ criminal defense attorney, Foster Graham Milstein & Calisher partner Lara Baker, declined to comment on his internal affairs record.