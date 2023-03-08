A Parker pre-school teacher became the first bystander of six who were shot or injured by debris in a Lower Downtown (LoDo) incident last July to file a lawsuit in the case.

On-leave Denver Police officer Brandon Ramos was named in the lawsuit filed Tuesday in connection with his role in the incident. Angela Rey was one of five bystanders injured in the late-night shooting which happened as crowds filled the streets while the bars closing.

In the lawsuit, Rey said that she was celebrating a promotion at work and was among around 50 pedestrians on the sidewalk at 20th and Larimer as three Denver police officers started to pursue a suspect whom they said had a gun.

The shooting happened in the early hours of July 17 when police responded to an altercation. Police said Jordan Waddy, now 22, brandished a gun at officers and “posed a significant threat." Officers opened fire, shooting Waddy several times and injuring six other bystanders. Body camera footage appeared to show Waddy throwing his gun as the shooting unfolded.

An arrest affidavit for Waddy named the five officers at the scene as James Cambria, Megan Lieberson, Ramos, Kenneth Rowland and Alex Enriquez.

The lawsuit said suspect Jordan Waddy was fired upon by two of the officers, but then Ramos “fired his gun twice in Mr. Waddy’s general direction” missing the suspect, but hitting multiple citizens, including Rey, who were gathered nearby.

Rey was unable to work for months and suffered permanent neurological injury to her right leg, according to the lawsuit. In the claim, her attorney, Tony Viorst, contends that because Ramos acted “willfully and wantonly,” immunity should be waived.

Rey said she spent three nights at Denver Health recuperating from the wound, had several surgeries and only recently was able to return to work, according to a GoFundMe set up to help her pay bills.

When asked for comment, Denver Police said the "due to pending litigation and because Officer Ramos is facing charges related to this incident, the Department is unable to provide a comment," and the Denver City Attorney’s office had not responded to a request for an interview at the time of this writing.

Three other bystanders who were shot, Willis Small IV, Bailey Alexander and Yekalo Weldehiwet, have spoken out about the incident but have not filed lawsuits.

According to the grand jury indictment, Ramos was not in immediate danger when Waddy began to pull out his gun, and he knew the officers directly in front of Waddy were armed.

“Officer Ramos’ decision to shoot was not legally justified because it was reckless, unreasonable, and unnecessary for the purpose of protecting himself or other officers and he consciously disregarded an unjustifiable risk of injury to the crowd behind Mr. Waddy,” according to the grand jury indictment.

A Denver grand jury indicted Ramos in January on two felony charges in connection with the shooting. He is also facing an additional five misdemeanor charges. Ramos’ next hearing is April 17 in Denver court.