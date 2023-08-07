Denver has agreed to pay $25,000 to settle a lawsuit brought against multiple Denver Police Department officers who arrested a man for carrying mace ahead of local protests during President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The resolution authorizing the payment was approved as part of a block vote during the city council meeting on Monday.

Christopher Hughley was arrested in 2021 on allegations of obstruction. His lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court alleged Denver police violated his constitutional rights, free speech and acted under unlawful policies and practices.

The lawsuit named DPD officers Michael O’Donnell, Scott Hughes, Ethan Antonson, Theodore Binet, Spencer Grove, Edward Arnold and the City and County of Denver. The suit named officers who gave orders during the protests, carried out Hughley’s arrest or observed his arrest without intervening.

Denver Police Department Chief Ron Thomas declined to comment through a spokesperson. Legal representation for Hughley could not be immediately reached for comment.

The incident unfolded at Cheeseman Park in January 2021 as Hughley, founder of the social justice group We The People 303, arrived to participate in protests planned in Denver during the inauguration of President Joe Biden. Hughley attended in solidary with "anti-racist" and "anti-authoritarian groups," as well as to serve as a medic if needed, according to the complaint.

He wore a red cross patch over a tactical vest that read “emergency medical services,” according to the complaint, and has certifications in medical response. Hughley also brought a can of bear spray for personal protection, which he kept holstered on his belt.

Hughley and two other people were stopped by officers as soon as they arrived at the park, according to the complaint. The officers “demanded the seizure” of Hughley’s bear spray, but when he told them he had the legal right to carry the mace, the complaint says officers arrested him and seized his belongings.

Hughley was kept in jail for several hours and missed the protests, according to the complaint. He also faced criminal prosecution, although his case was dismissed roughly one year later.

The lawsuit alleged O’Donnell, in his capacity as incident commander, ordered officers at Cheeseman Park to contact anyone “who appeared to be Antifa members” and were carrying bags that might be holding rocks, cans, bottles, fireworks, guns, knives, shields, helmets and mace. Officers were told to seize and store those items for people to pick up within 30 days, according to Hughley’s complaint.

Hughley and two other men were confronted by a group of at least six officers after arriving to the park, according to the complaint. The complaint states Hughley repeatedly told officers they could not arrest him for declining to turn over the mace because he was legally allowed to carry it.

Hughes, who according to the complaint ordered Hughley’s arrest, told Hughley he had acted “hostile.”

“From the moment defendants approached Mr. Hughley to the point in which Defendant Hughes ordered his arrest, twenty-nine seconds elapsed,” the complaint states.

Hughley was charged with violating city code that prohibits possession of a noxious substance or deadly weapon with the intent to use it to defeat crowd dispersal measures, according to the complaint. The criminal case was dismissed in February 2022.

“At no point in time did Mr. Hughley violate any law, threaten any officer or other person, or engage or plan to engage in any act of violence,” the complaint states. “At no point in time did Mr. Hughley use or threaten to use his bear spray against the officers or others.”