Defending the lawsuit brought by a dozen people over how Denver police responded to the early days of the 2020 George Floyd protests has cost the city nearly $467,000, records show.

The law firm Hall & Evans has billed Denver a total of $466,719.04 between February 2021 and March 2022, a summary of invoices provided to the Denver Gazette by the City Attorney’s Office show. About $193,000 of that was billed in March this year, the month the case went to a three-week trial. Hall & Evans tried the case, along with the Denver City Attorney’s Office.

The Denver Gazette also requested information about the fee arrangement with Hall & Evans for the case.

A jury awarded the group of protesters $14 million in the first trial to challenge the police's use of force during the 2020 protests. The jury found Denver responsible for excessive force by police in violation of the protesters’ constitutional rights, saying the city didn’t properly train its officers for responding to the demonstrations.

The city has said police were caught off guard by the size and intensity of the protests, and that they had to contend with people intent on violence and property destruction mixed in with peaceful protesters.

The jury found Denver liable for $13.75 million and also returned a $250,000 judgment against former officer Jonathan Christian. However, the awards have not been finalized, and the defendants have requested that Judge R. Brooke Jackson grant a new trial, issue his own judgment based on matters of law, or reduce the awards from the jury.

The law firms representing the protesters are also seeking attorneys’ fees and costs. Arnold & Porter filed for more than 2.5 million, and Loevy & Loevy requested more than $1.4 million, court records show. Arnold & Porter stated in its filing that it wrote off nearly 60% of the 14,172 billable hours its lawyers spent on the case.

The judge has not yet ruled on the requests for attorneys’ fees.