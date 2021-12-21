The district attorney's office in Jefferson County is asking a judge to reconsider the 110-year sentence he imposed on Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, the office announced Tuesday.

Aguilera-Mederos, 26, was convicted in October of dozens of charges in connection with a fiery wreck on Interstate 70 in 2019 that killed four people and injured several others when the tractor-trailer he was driving slammed into heavy traffic.

Backlash over the sentence handed down to Aguilera-Mederos has grown in the past week, with a petition to Gov. Jared Polis for clemency gathering more than 4.5 million signatures. Aguilera-Mederos was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash and had no prior criminal record in Colorado.

Aguilera-Mederos was convicted of 27 counts, including vehicular homicide and assault. A state law that requires the sentences to be served consecutively, rather than at the same time, contributed to the lengthy sentence. But the judge said publicly it would not have been what he would have imposed if he had more discretion.

But the law also allows the court to "reconsider its sentence in an exceptional case involving unusual and extenuating circumstances," according to a motion filed Friday by the district attorney's office. The document does not go into detail about what prosecutors believe those circumstances are.

In a news release, District Attorney Alexis King's office declined further comment on the motion.