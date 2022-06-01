The Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel has suspended the law license of the district attorney who oversaw Barry Morphew's murder case for failing to complete required legal training.
Under Colorado Supreme Court guidelines, 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley's license can be reinstated once she files a plan to make up the 45 hours of continuing legal education she and all state attorneys are required to complete every three years.
Jessica Yates, who oversees the Office of Attorney Regulation Counsel, said Stanley failed to complete her required hours of continuing legal education for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 despite several notices reminding her to do so. Yates said the failure to complete the required training is unusual.
"I've worked here for four years and have never seen this happen with an elected DA," she said.
The suspension means that Stanley cannot appear in court or file pleadings during her suspension, but other lawyers in her office who are compliant can take on her duties. The 11th Judicial District includes Chaffee, Fremont, Custer and Park counties.
Tom Raynes, executive director of the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, said the suspension is a serious matter.
"Fortunately, this is a situation that can be remedied as soon as DA Stanley can submit verification of either previously completing or promptly completing the missing education credits and the Supreme Court can verify and process that completion," Raynes said.
Prosecutors continue to investigate the disappearance of Suzanne Morphew, though the case was dismissed in April. Barry Morphew was allowed to go free and Suzanne Morphew's body has never been found. In their motion to dismiss, prosecutors said they plan to look for her body in mountainous terrain near the couple's former Maysville home once the snow melts.
Stanley had no comment on her suspension.