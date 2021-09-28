A drunken driver whose fit of road rage caused a crash that killed a woman and seriously injured five others was sentenced to six years in prison last week, prosecutors said.

Hector Frias-Chavarria, 24, pleaded guilty to five counts of vehicular assault and one count of vehicular homicide for the death of 19-year-old Valerie Vigil, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced.

“Not only did this defendant choose to drink and drive, he also went into a rage and chased another driver,” said District Attorney John Kellner. “Road rage and DUI can both be deadly on their own, and he combined them with terrible consequences for Ms. Vigil, her family and five other people.”

The crash happened on Sept. 8, 2019, in rural Arapahoe County. Frias-Chavarria was driving while intoxicated when he got into a minor crash with a pickup truck, prosecutors said.

Enraged, Frias-Chavarria aggressively chased the truck, which contained an adult driver and two juvenile passengers, prosecutors said.

During the chase, Frias-Chavarria switched lanes to pass the truck, at which point he slammed head-on with a Volkswagen at 60 mph, the district attorney’s office said. The truck being chased also got caught in the crash.

Vigil, who was the front-seat passenger of the Volkswagen, died at the scene, authorities said. The other four occupants of the Volkswagen and the passenger in Frias-Chavarria's vehicle suffered serious injuries, authorities said.

Frias-Chavarria, the driver of the pickup truck and the pickup truck’s two juvenile passengers suffered minor to moderate injuries, authorities said.

“This defendant made the decision to drink and get in his truck with passengers and cause this violent wreck that caused the gruesome death of my daughter,” Vigil’s father said during the sentencing hearing. “He robbed the world of a very kind and compassionate person. ... This is not about revenge, it is about justice.”

In addition to Vigil’s father, her three siblings, grandmother, friends and some of those who were in the vehicle with her during the crash attended the sentencing hearing.

Frias-Chavarria received just short of the eight-year maximum sentence allowed under his plea agreement, prosecutors said.