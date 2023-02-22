The man accused of shooting killing a beloved Jefferson County Sheriff's K-9 faces eight charges including aggravated cruelty to animals and menacing, according to a news release from prosecutors.

Eduardo Romero, 30, allegedly eluded police after a traffic stop on a Golden street, according to police.

The 9-year-old German shepherd Graffit tracked Romero, a wanted felon, from town into the woods near Golden just after midnight Feb. 13 when his handler, Jeffco Sheriff Deputy Zach Oliver, unleashed him to apprehend the suspect. The dog died of gunshot wounds, according to police.

In an earlier interview with The Denver Gazette, Oliver said he felt that the charges Romero faces for killing a law enforcement animal are not harsh enough.

When it comes to the law, police dogs are considered property in many states including Colorado and therefore the penalties are not as harsh as some cops would like to see them. Colorado is one of ten states including Hawaii, Kentucky, Maryland and South Dakota that have not specifically enacted laws to protect police dogs.

"It’s heartbreaking to know the suspect can maybe get away with killing a police K-9 that saved our lives and the worst charge for that might be animal cruelty,” said Oliver in an interview last week. “I’m hoping that can change because these dogs are more than just a typical animal.”

Graffit (pronounced gruh-FEET) was a family dog in the Oliver household when he wasn't on active duty. Oliver said that as soon as Graffit saw him put on his uniform, he was ready to go to work.

Besides the aggravated and menacing charges, Romero is also facing counts of vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and DUI. His preliminary hearing is set for March 17 at 10 am in Jefferson County Court.

Graffit was given a hero's funeral procession from Golden to Fort Collins where a necropsy was performed. Hundreds of people brought flowers, handwritten notes and even dog toys to a memorial set up on a Jefferson County Sheriff's vehicle in honor of Graffit, who was expected to retire from service this year.

That memorial has been moved to the nearby Colorado School of Mines campus, at the request of administrators, until Feb. 24.