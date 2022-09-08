Eight Colorado judicial districts have rolled out data dashboards to track case outcomes, prosecution decisions and race and ethnicity data. The district attorneys behind the dashboard project said they have had no means to measure potential bias in the legal system. Additionally they said, they want to restore trust with their communities by providing transparency with the data.

In presenting the new dashboards and the reasons behind the effort, several of Colorado’s district attorneys acknowledged points at which their offices have individually found potential inequities in prosecution decisions.

The data dashboards found online provide information in eight different sections that follow the steps of what a typical court case likely would take. Bar and pie charts and other illustrations are used to display the data comparatively. Narrative sections tell "data stories."

“Too often, the justice system feels like a black box of information. You don't know what's happening in the courtroom or how you got there, unless maybe you were there when making those decisions,” said John Kellner, district attorney for the 18th Judicial District covering Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln Counties.

“And that changes today.”

Alexis King, the district attorney for Jefferson and Gilpin Counties, said at a news conference Thursday the purpose of the data repositories is to improve public trust in prosecution, make better policy, use resources wisely and engage communities without having to only rely on anecdotal evidence.

As a prosecutor, she said, “I saw so many files go through with Latino surnames. I had no idea how to quantify it, acknowledge any impact or how to start a conversation to solve disparities.”

The district attorneys’ offices partnered with the Colorado Evaluation and Action Lab at the University of Denver and the Prosecutorial Performance Indicators project. The dashboards project has received grant funding from the Microsoft Justice Reform Initiative.

Of Colorado’s 22 judicial districts, the offices currently participating in the data dashboards pilot include the 1st , 2nd (Denver), 5th, 6th, 7th 8th, 18th and 20th (Boulder) districts. The Colorado District Attorneys’ Council plans to partner with other districts in the future who wish to use the dashboards.

The dashboards for each participating district can be accessed at https://data.dacolorado.org/.

Denver DA Beth McCann said her office has created a dedicated case intake unit after a study found prosecutors dismissed cases of Black defendants more frequently than white defendants, prompting question about whether they were bringing cases against Black people that should never have been filed.

Kellner said seemingly race-neutral policies can still have disparate effects. He pointed to his office’s juvenile diversion program, which had a disproportionately high percentage of white participants compared to his district’s general population. His office found that Black children were much more likely to have municipal court violations in their criminal histories that excluded them from participating in diversion.

And Gordon McLaughlin, the DA for the 8th Judicial District covering Larimer and Jackson Counties, said his office found equal rates of granting deferred judgments between racial and ethnic groups. Ideally that success could be translated to other decisions to reduce disparities, he said.

"One of the things we looked at [is], are there certain programs or policies within our office that can be equity drivers to reduce other disparities,” McLaughlin said.

The prosecutors acknowledged understanding equity in the criminal system doesn’t end with the data dashboards, calling the tracking the first step in “tough conversations.” The data by itself won’t tell the reasons behind it, they said.

“The next step is to dig in; to look at our statistics and explore the underlying data even further,” Kellner said.