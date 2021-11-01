An Englewood man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Friday for fatally shooting his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend last year, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

Michael Counterman, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation for the killing of 50-year-old Lakewood resident Randi Ackerman.

“Randi Ackerman was so well loved by his family, friends and neighbors,” said Chief Deputy District Attorney Alexandra Brady at the sentencing. “These are the people that will continue to suffer as a result of the defendant’s choices and actions.”

The fatal shooting happened on April 4, 2020, at the Green Mountain Apartments in Lakewood, the attorney’s office said. Responding police found Ackerman kneeling in the street with gunshot wounds to his chest, arm, abdomen and both knees.

Ackerman was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries 10 days later, the attorney’s office said.

Ackerman told witnesses and first responders that the shooter was “Michael,” the attorney’s office said. Counterman was also identified by DNA evidence from the scene and by his vehicle, which was seen by witnesses.

“Randi will be remembered by so many,” Ackerman’s family said in a statement. “Randi was the life of the party, an ear that would listen without judgement. … He left the world a better place by sharing his enthusiasm for enjoying even the little things in life.”

The attorney’s office said Counterman was the new boyfriend of Ackerman’s ex-girlfriend and the two men got into a confrontation before the fatal shooting.