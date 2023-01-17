An Evergreen man faces federal charges after allegedly making shooting threats against Denver's FBI building and Homeland Security office, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado. He also made mass shooting threats against a Colorado performing arts group.
Kyle William Staebell, 33, allegedly made one threat directly to the FBI's online national threat tip line shortly after 3 a.m. on Monday. He made others via Twitter and email, according to the criminal complaint.
Prosecutors charged Staebell with threats to commit mass violence, according to the news release. The criminal complaint shows he faces a charge of "transmission of threats in interstate commerce." He made his initial appearance in federal court Tuesday.
According to the criminal complaint against Staebell, he claimed he had automatic weapons and explosives to carry out a mass shooting at Denver's FBI office — and he claimed to be the leader of a terrorist cell.
“The U.S. Attorney’s Office takes very seriously any threat to commit mass violence," said Cole Finegan, Colorado's U.S. Attorney, in a statement. "We commend our law enforcement partners for taking swift action to investigate this case. We specifically want to thank the FBI, the Denver Police Department, the Lakewood Police Department, and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.”
This story is developing and will be updated.