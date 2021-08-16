A Jefferson County district court judge handed down 10 years in prison Monday afternoon to an Evergreen woman who pled guilty to conspiring have her husband's girlfriend killed, and to approaching people to harass and retaliate against them and others involved in cases against her.

Jennifer Emmi, 43, pleaded guilty to nine charges in three separate cases. The most serious case included pleas of solicitation of second-degree murder, stalking and retaliation against a witness or victim, all felonies.

She has been accused of approaching several people — including a former military sniper — to murder, harass and retaliate against her husband, his girlfriend and other witnesses and victims in criminal and civil cases against her.

9News reported that investigators with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office gathered evidence from last July through January showing Emmi targeted several people involved with cases against her, including an investigator, a deputy district attorney in the 1st Judicial District, judges and magistrates.

Emmi also pleaded guilty to attempting to influence a public servant, strangulation, child abuse and menacing for threatening her husband with a knife in a January 2020 incident.

Judge Randall Arp sentenced Emmi to between 213 days and 10 years in prison for the charges, giving her credit for 213 days she has already spent in jail. Emmi will serve all the sentences at the same time, he said.

In an emotional address to the court Monday, Emmi blamed her behavior on psychosis brought on by steroids she took in 2019 and 2020 for an eye disorder. She admitted she acted irrationally and out of “emotions and not logic.”

A depressive episode in August 2020 led to Emmi's inpatient hospitalization at Triumph Healthcare in California, forensic psychiatrist Darren Lish said. He added that the combination of her medication, Emmi's personal life falling apart and increased drinking in 2019 contributed to her psychological decline.

Emmi requested probation, saying she is not the villain she has been publicly painted as. Emmi portrayed herself as someone who spiraled from losing her family and her career.

"I have nowhere to go but up. Please have mercy on my children me and let this mommy get back to her babies and move forward," Emmi said.

But in handing down the sentences, Arp said he believed Emmi continued to pose a risk to the community and to people she has victimized, noting Emmi was "blaming others and blaming everything and anyone, rather than taking full responsibility for your actions."

"While you claim to be taking responsibility, accountability, and sitting before me accepting full responsibility for your actions, what most of this afternoon has been about is the quite the opposite," he said.

Arp added the circumstances of Emmi's cases don't support her claims that the accusations against her have been used by her husband to gain an advantage in their divorce and custody case.

“The court’s sentence ensures that they can move on with their lives without fearing for them," said senior deputy district attorney Katie Knowles in a statement after the sentencing.

Emmi ran the Animal Law Center from 2006 until 2020, and her advocacy for animal rights and role as an involved mother of three children played heavily in statements by her defense attorney, Colin Bresee, and Emmi’s mother in painting her as a compassionate person without any criminal history before her behavior grew erratic in 2019.

Emmi has not been allowed to have contact with her children since early 2020. Bresee asked for probation for Emmi so she could have contact with them again.

“Think about not being able to be allowed to see, touch or talk to the three people in the world you love the most. It’s, at best, disingenuous to represent that Jennifer has not already suffered immeasurable punishment for her actions.”

Arp ordered the no-contact orders to stay in place until the conclusion of Emmi's sentences unless the court in her domestic relations deems it appropriate to modify it.

Bresee played a recording of a phone call between Emmi and a man last November of Emmi talking with the man about considering having a woman killed. The man asks for her name and repeatedly says “We need to be smart about this,” adding he does not want a paper trail.

Emmi tells him she needs to think about it overnight, saying, "I'm really upset right now, and I don't want to make the wrong choice." In a second recorded phone call the next day with the man, Emmi is heard saying “everything is on hold.” Bresee argued Emmi never actually took any steps toward murder for hire. But Knowles said the call was part of a pattern of determined actions by Emmi to get revenge on her husband and his girlfriend.

"Had the defendant immediately taken responsibility for her actions of last January 2020, she probably would have gotten probation. ... She absolutely believed and still believes that someone of her status, education prestige and wealth should be able to get whatever she wants," Knowles said.