Prosecutors have charged a former officer with the Greenwood Village Police Department with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a teenage boy in Aurora last month, the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Adam Holen, 36, also faces charges of felony menacing and prohibited use of a weapon, as well as two violent crime sentence enhancers in connection with the shooting that killed 17-year-old Peyton Blitstein.

Holen was arrested around 3 p.m. Wednesday after surrendering to police. As of Wednesday afternoon, he was in custody at the Aurora Detention Center on a $50,000 bond, according to police.

Peyton's father Todd Blitstein told The Denver Gazette the family was “extremely satisfied” with the second-degree murder charge, though he was hoping for a first-degree murder charge.

“We want for Peyton’s killer to get the maximum sentence,” Todd Blitstein said.

The presumptive sentencing range for a class two felony like second-degree murder is 16 to 48 years in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.

The fatal shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Nov. 24 in the 4900 block of South Addison Way. Holen and Peyton Blitstein exchanged gunfire after getting into an argument over reckless driving, police have said.

Footage of the shooting was caught on a neighbor’s doorbell camera, but it took police weeks to investigate the case as they worked to determine who was the instigator.

Holen resigned from the Greenwood Village Police Department three weeks before the shooting.

Denver Gazette reporter Carol McKinley contributed to this report.