The father of a 3-year-old boy who died of what appeared to be an accidental, self-inflicted gunshot wound surrendered to authorities Monday, Denver police said Tuesday.
The boy was taken to a hospital at about 5:20 p.m. April 17 for an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, which occurred in a parked car in the 1700 block of South Pecos Street. The boy died on April 22, police said.
The boy's mother, Celina Duran, 39, was arrested on suspicion of child abuse — negligently causing death on April 28, and the boy's father, Manuel Lopez, 34, surrendered Monday.
The arrest warrants are sealed and the investigation is ongoing. The Denver District Attorney's Office will make the final decision on potential charges, police said.