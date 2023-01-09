Another federal lawsuit over Denver police’s handling of the 2020 George Floyd protests has been allowed to proceed.

A case filed by Robert Dayton alleges on May 31, 2020, four unidentified officers hit him with several pepper balls, and one struck him in the elbow with a flash-bang grenade. Dayton asserts in the lawsuit he protested peacefully and the officers fired the munitions without warning.

The case adds to the list of cases brought claiming police used excessive force when they deployed kinetic weapons and chemical irritants indistcriminately against protesters during the 2020 protests sparked by George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Dayton claims his arm injury limited his ability to work in his job as an electrical engineer and had to close his side business of electronics assembly. He sued four unidentified police officers, former Police Chief Paul Pazen, retired Cmdr. Patrick Phelan and the City of Denver. Dayton claims violations of his First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly, his Fourth and 14th Amendment protections against excessive force retaliation for exercising his First Amendment rights and his 14th Amendment right to due process.

The defendants sought to have the lawsuit dismissed. Denver claims Dayton hasn’t made a case for the city’s liability, and Phelan and Pazan have requested qualified immunity. All three also say Dayton’s claims are insufficient.

Senior Judge Christine Arguello allowed all but one of Dayton’s constitutional claims to go forward in a Jan. 5 ruling. She also found he has made a plausible claim for Denver’s liability, and denied qualified immunity for Pazen and Phelan. Qualified immunity protects government employees from civil liability for their actions unless they have violated clearly established constitutional or statutory rights.

Arguello dismissed Dayton’s claim of a violation of his 14th Amendment protection against excessive force. Dayton agreed that a claim involving a pre-arrest “seizure” — relevant in this case because the use of force had the intent to restrain Dayton’s actions — should be interpreted under the Fourth Amendment instead.

In denying qualified immunity for Phelan and Pazen, Arguello agreed with Dayton that the two department leaders supervised and approved officers’ use of weapons against protesters.

“Based on these factual allegations, the Court finds that Mr. Dayton has demonstrated an ‘affirmative link’ between the constitutional deprivation and Defendants Pazen’s and Phelan’s personal participation, exercise of control or direction, and failure to supervise,” she wrote.

She also found Dayton’s case has met the bar to make a claim for holding Denver accountable for the officers’ actions. Their use of weapons against peaceful protesters without warning was “continuing, persistent, and widespread” enough, she wrote, to constitute a city practice. Dayton’s claims are also likely to show Denver approved, or had deliberate indifference to, the officers’ misconduct after they knew about it, Arguello wrote.

“Further, the Court finds that the allegations are sufficient to infer that Denver had actual or constructive notice that its action or failure to act [was] substantially certain to result in a constitutional violation, and it consciously or deliberately cho[se] to disregard the risk of harm,” Arguello wrote.

The lawsuit came in April last year after a federal jury found Denver responsible in March for First and Fourth Amendment violations by police officers for their use of weapons on 2020 protesters because of inadequate training while they were acting according to the police department’s policies and practices. The jury awarded a group of 12 protesters $14 million in total.

Senior Judge R. Brooke Jackson denied the city’s request for a new trial in that case, though he reduced a $250,000 award against former Officer Jonathan Christian to $50,000. In a Dec. 30 ruling, Jackson awarded the group nearly $3 million in attorneys’ fees and costs.