A Grand Jury indicted former police officer Nathan Geerdes on charges of unlawful sexual contact and retaliation against a witness, the Office of the First Judicial District Attorney of Colorado said in a release Wednesday.
Geerdes is a former Edgewater Police Department sergeant and, more recently, a former Black Hawk Police Department officer.
On Dec. 12, 2019, Geerdes allegedly sexually assaulted a female officer in two separate incidents after leaving a holiday party white off-duty. Geerdes faces two counts of unlawful sexual contact and two counts of unlawful sexual contact with use of force.
On Dec. 28, 2020, the City of Edgewater retained a private investigator to investigate the allegations. On Feb. 16, 2021, investigators issued written findings and Geerdes was informed that he may be disciplined. He resigned from the Edgewater Police Department.
Prior to his last day with Edgewater, Geerdes allegedly called a patrol officer into his office and got upset with the officer for "ratting him out" and falsifying information during the investigation. The patrol officer said Geerdes threatened to ruin his career and go after his family.
Geerdes faces one count of retaliation against a witness for this incident.
On Sept. 27, 2021, Black Hawk Police Department hired Geerdes. Black Hawk Police Chief Michelle Moriarty fired Geerdes immediately after the indictment.
Moriarty said she was unaware of the Grand Jury when Geerdes was hired.
Geerdes turned himself into the Jefferson County Jail late Tuesday and is held without bond. He appeared in court Wednesday morning.