Two years after the collapse of a section of U.S. Highway 36, the Colorado Department of Transportation will receive $14 million after reaching a settlement with a group of construction and design contractors.
The settlement reimburses the state for most of the more than $17 million it cost the department to repair the highway, according to the department.
A joint venture of Ames Construction and Granite Construction will pay $6 million, while HDR Engineering, Inc. and Kleinfelder, Inc will each reimburse the department $4 million, according to the settlement.
Portions of the retaining wall along the highway near Church Ranch Boulevard in Westminster collapsed in July 2019, impacting traffic in the busy corridor until October.
During that period, both directions of traffic shared the westbound side of the highway.
CDOT plans to return the funds to the Colorado Transportation Commission's program reserve fund after it loaned the money needed to the emergency repairs, according to a release from the department.
In the agreement, the firms do not admit liability. Having a settlement prevents the state from pursing legal action for additional damages.