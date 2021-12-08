A former Boulder attorney pleaded guilty Monday to stealing more than $40,000 from her clients, according to the 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

This is the second time Emily Cohen, 42, has been convicted of the crime. A jury found Cohen guilty of theft and fraud in 2014 and sentenced her to prison; however, the Colorado Court of Appeals overturned the convictions in 2019.

Prosecutors brought the case to trial again so that Cohen’s criminal record would reflect her felony conduct, said District Attorney Michael Dougherty.

“Her clients had gone to Ms. Cohen for legal help and, instead, had their money and trust stolen by this defendant," Dougherty said. “This felony conviction represents justice for the victims. Our office will continue to fight for the most vulnerable to scams and fraud, including members of our immigrant community.”

Rather than go through another trial, Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of theft, with all of her victims included in the count. The attorney’s office said Cohen stole $40,000 in legal fees from her clients, including immigrants seeking legal counsel.

Cohen will not face any additional prison time with this guilty plea, having already served six years in the Department of Corrections as a result of the original conviction.

“Ms. Cohen defrauded many of the most vulnerable members of our community," Deputy District Attorneys Anne Kelly and Michelle Sudano said in a statement. “After a long road, the victims in this case finally have permanent justice and can put behind them an incredibly stressful and overwhelming period in their lives."

In a separate case, Cohen faces charges of forgery and attempted influence of a public servant. She was extradited to Colorado but released on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond against prosecutors' wishes, Dougherty said.

Cohen is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24, the attorney’s office said.