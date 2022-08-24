A former chief judge in Colorado’s 5th Judicial District received a six-month stayed suspension of his law license connected to an incident last year in which he allegedly pulled out a rifle during an argument with his stepson.

Whether Judge Mark Thompson ends up suspended from law practice depends on him not committing more violations of Colorado’s professional conduct rules for attorneys during a year-long probationary period.

According to a public notice of discipline, Thompson “recklessly displayed” gun during a confrontation with his stepson, who called the police. Previous court documents identified the firearm as an AR-15-style rifle.

Last year, prosecutors charged Thompson with felony menacing, but the case ended with a plea for disorderly conduct, according to the disciplinary notice. He received a year of unsupervised probation and also agreed to continue receiving anger management treatment he had begun after the incident.

The state's presiding disciplinary judge, who adjudicates attorney discipline, approved a finding that Thompson violated Colorado’s professional conduct rule, which states that it is misconduct for lawyers to commit a crime that reflects negatively on their “honesty, trustworthiness or fitness as a lawyer in other respects.”

The stayed suspension of Thompson’s law license went into effect on July 26, according to the public disciplinary order.

Colorado's attorney regulation counsel, Jessica Yates, confirmed in an email that Thompson can continue practicing law during his year-long probationary period as long as he does not commit any other ethics violations. The order of suspension will remain on his permanent attorney record regardless, she said.

Thompson stepped down as chief judge in the 5th Judicial District, which covers Clear Creek, Lake, Eagle and Summit Counties, but remains on the bench.