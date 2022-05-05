FORT COLLINS, CO - MAY 5, 2022: Former Loveland Police Officer Austin Hopp listens to family members of Karen Garner speak during his sentencing hearing Thursday, May 5, 2022, at the Larimer County Justice Center in Fort Collins. Hopp was senteced to five years in prison with three years of mandatory parole for his guilty plea to second-degree assualt stemming from his 2020 arrest of Karen Garner. (Jenny Sparks/Loveland Reporter-Herald)