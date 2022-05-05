A former Loveland police officer has been sentenced to five years in prison and three years of mandatory parole for the violent arrest of an elderly woman with dementia.
Austin Hopp pleaded guilty in March to second-degree assault in connection with the June 2020 arrest of Karen Garner.
The plea carried a maximum sentence of eight years in prison. However, Hopp could have received probation instead of a prison sentence.
He also has been barred from working as a peace officer again.
"Heading into this, I wasn’t sure if the justice system was going to prevail for us," Garner's son, John Steward, said after the sentencing.
“Today is starting to bring some closure to us."
Garner, who was 73 at the time, left a Walmart on June 26, 2020, after having forgotten to pay for $14 worth of items. She returned the items, and Hopp confronted her as she walked home. Body camera footage showed Hopp grabbing her arm and pushing her to the ground after she turned away from him. Prosecutors said this all happened within 30 seconds once the encounter began.
Hopp then pushed Garner against the hood of his patrol vehicle. Garner attempted to turn around and told officers she was trying to go home. Hopp then pushed her back against the vehicle, bent her arm and said, "Are you finished? Are you finished? We don't play this game."
Garner suffered a dislocated shoulder, broken humerus and a sprained wrist during the arrest. Her family says she has suffered post-traumatic stress disorder and her dementia has worsened as a result of the incident.
Garner spent time in a jail cell before a medical professional at the Larimer County Detention Center realized she was seriously injured.
Hopp remained stoic as Garner’s family members and the case’s attorneys spoke. He apologized when it was his turn to speak, saying he was ready to accept whatever sentence the judge imposed. He said he understands the outrage from the community and Garner’s family.
“For several years, I was proud of the officer that I was. But I’m not proud of the officer that I became, or the officer I was that day.”
Prosecutors and Garner’s family members have said Hopp should have recognized during the encounter that Garner did not understand what was going on, but instead reacted violently to a perceived slight of his authority. In public statements, Hopp has maintained that he misread the circumstances of his encounter with Garner and later didn’t recognize she needed help.
Gordon McLaughlin, the district attorney for the 8th Judicial District, said he believes Hopp’s sentence sends a message that excessive force and inhumane treatment by law enforcement officers won’t be tolerated.
“Those in a position of power that use that power to violate the trust of this community will absolutely be held accountable,” McLaughlin said.
“The Loveland Police Department is grateful for the District Attorney’s diligence and pursuit of due process during this very important case,” Eric Stewart, Loveland’s interim police chief, said in a statement. “While this will not change the terrible treatment Ms. Garner experienced, we hope that this sentence can bring some measure of justice to her and her family.”
Garner’s family members had urged the judge not to sentence Hopp to probation, saying it would set a bad precedent for accountability given the harm he did to Garner. Her daughter-in-law, Shannon Steward, gasped as the judge announced Hopp’s sentence.
“I do think you are sorry, but I don’t think you get it,” Larimer County District Judge Michelle Brinegar said as she handed down Hopp’s sentence. She denounced his characterization of how he handled the encounter with Garner, saying he had many opportunities to recognize she didn’t understand the situation and later, that she was seriously hurt. Every choice Hopp made worsened the situation, Brinegar said.
“Mr. Hopp was in a position of great power,” she said.
“The community deserves to trust in law enforcement, and they deserve accountability when that trust is broken.”
Hopp said at the time of the incident that his personal life was “in shambles” and his capacity for decision making had been damaged.
“I shouldn’t have been on the street that day, or at that time at all.”
Garner’s family members said they believe Hopp’s apology was sincere, and they hope he will use the time in prison to continue reflecting on his actions.
“He will come out understanding what ‘I’m sorry’ means,” said Garner’s daughter, Allisa Swartz.
Hopp and former officer Daria Jalali, who also came to the scene, were charged in May 2021 — nearly a year after the incident — after Garner's lawyer released body camera footage of the arrest as part of a federal civil rights lawsuit.
In September, the city agreed to pay the family $3 million in a settlement. Garner's family indicated that they chose to settle because of Garner's declining health.
Her family members said Thursday that she has been doing well in a memory care facility she recently moved into. They see her frequently, and they said Garner is still able to take walks outside, something she always loved to do.
Members of the Loveland Justice League, a community and victim advocacy organization that formed after news of Garner’s arrest surfaced, said before Hopp’s sentencing that they hoped he would receive the maximum sentence of eight years in prison.
“We are hoping today to receive eight years of justice for Karen and all that she and her family have had to suffer,” said Jen Castaneda, a founder of the organization.