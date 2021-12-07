Prosecutors have charged a fourth teenager in connection with the shooting outside of Hinkley High School in Aurora that left three students wounded last month.

Alejandro Carillo Hernandez, 17, was charged Tuesday with four counts of attempted first-degree murder and one count each of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and possession of a weapon on school grounds, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Hernandez was arrested last week, three days after Larry Jefferson, Dalen Brewer and Diego Flores, all 16 years old, were charged with various crimes in connection with the Nov. 19 shooting. All of the suspects have been charged as adults.

The shooting happened at around noon in the school’s parking lot. Three people were shot: a 17-year-old female student from Hinkley, a 17-year-old male student from Hinkley and a 16-year-old from APS Avenues. All of the victims are expected to survive.

Police have said the shooting stemmed from a fight and had gang ties, but have declined to say which gangs.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a reward up to $2,000.

Hernandez is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary demand hearing at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 14.