“Squirrelly, where you at?”

The worried shout came from Officer Daniel Garibay, who had responded to a family feud that ended up in the death of Arvada Officer Dillon Vakoff, 27, in September last year. One woman also suffered a gunshot to her leg.

Garibay was calling for Vakoff, his partner, by his nickname "Squirrelly."

Body-worn camera footage shown in a court hearing Thursday showed Garibay running toward toward the commotion as a volley of shots rang out amid panicked screams.

“Officer down!” he frantically shouted as soon as he realized what’s happened. The officers had responded to a domestic dispute outside an Arvada apartment building.

The gruesome details of the deadly dispute on Sept. 11 emerged in a court hearing Thursday morning, when Jefferson County Judge Russell Klein agreed with prosecutors that Sonny Almanza, 31, reasonably should have known Vakoff was a police officer and permitted all nine charges against the suspect to move forward. The judge also allowed him to continue to be held without bond.

Almanza, who faces nine charges in connection with the shooting, claimed he didn’t know he he had shot at an officer, according to testimony from a detective.

Almanza had claimed in an interview with the police that he fired into the crowd in reaction to being shot, according to Detective Julie Glynn, the case's lead detective.

He also remembered firing only one more round, totaling three, although investigators found eight shell casings matching the rifle used, Glynn said.

“He’s shot, as well. He reacts and fires a shot,” Glynn said of Almanza’s claims.

The charges Almanza, who has a previous conviction for felony assault with a deadly weapon, face include first-degree murder of a peace officer; first-degree murder with extreme indifference; attempted murder with extreme indifference; second-degree assault against his ex-girlfriend’s sister, Mercedez Lopez; possession of a weapon by a previous offender; and, possession of a banned high-capacity magazine.

The trouble started in the early-morning hours when Almanza got upset that his ex-girlfriend's family had left the couple's two small children in the care of two adolescent boys at her mother’s home in Northglenn, while they went out for the night, according to testimony from Glynn.

She testified that Almanza, his sister and brother-in-law decided to go to the apartment to pick up Almanza’s children, aged 1 and 4.

During the drive back to the apartment complex on West 51st Avenue — where Almanza, his sister and brother-in-law lived — Almanza’s ex-girlfriend, Lexis Lopez, texted the group, saying she would come to retrieve the children, Glynn said. Almanza’s group apparently expected trouble and decided to call the police to step in. Almanza’s sister-in-law, Destiny Medlock, made the call. Police told the group to wait to go to the apartment complex until they resolved the situation, according to Glynn.

They had instead decided to go into Medlock and Jacob Marrujo’s apartment next door to Almanza's — Marrujo is Medlock's partner — when they received a phone notification from their security system that the front door of the couple's apartment had been opened. It turned out Mercedes Lopez, Lexis Lopez’ sister, had kicked in the door.

When the three in Almanza’s group left their car — Almanza’s children still inside the vehicle — fights immediately broke out, which the two officers at the scene tried to break up, according to Glynn’s testimony.

The detective said Almanza claimed Lopez’ sister and brother attacked him.

Glynn said Almanza then got an AR-style rifle from his apartment and fired one “warning” shot in the air, then a second that hit Lopez’ sister. Vakoff fired his handgun — two rounds amid a volley of shots, according to testimony.

At least one hit Almanza.

Between the first and second gunshots, Vakoff shouted, “Get your hands up!”

Body-worn camera footage of the hail of shots played several times in court, as several Arvada police officers — including Chief Ed Brady — looked on.

Neither he nor Garibay explicitly identify themselves as police officers at that time, but prosecutors reiterated Thursday that Almanza knew his sister had called the police, and the officers were already at the scene when the group arrived, according to Glynn's testimony.

Vakoff died from a shot to his mouth that severed his cervical spinal cord, Detective Matthew Archuleta testified. But he also had several non-fatal gunshot wounds, including to his calf, scalp and arm. Glynn testified Vakoff was shot from about a car’s length away.

Law enforcement officers from around Colorado turned out to say their goodbyes at Vakoff’s funeral in September. An Air Force veteran, Vakoff wanted to be a SWAT officer. The Arvada Police Department remembered him as a “warrior” who “placed himself between the gunman and men, women and children.”

Almanza has an arraignment, during which he will enter a plea, scheduled for Feb. 6.