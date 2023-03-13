Gabriel Schlough participated in the 2020 George Floyd protests in Denver as a volunteer medic. He was helping a woman suffering from the effects of tear gas when he was shot by Denver Police officers with "less than lethal" projectiles.

The rubber and/or plastic bullets tore into the flesh on his chin, partially severing it. Schlough required 22 stitches and other surgeries to fully recover.

In February 2022, he sued Denver for violating his civil rights. During Monday's weekly meeting, the Denver City Council settled his claim for $575,000.

Schlough was one of six people whose claims were settled during Monday's meeting. All six were represented by Killmer, Lane and Newman LLP, a Denver legal group specializing in civil rights cases.

Killmer, Lane and Newman represented two previous cases like Schlough's, winning $500,000 for Michael Acker — a student shot in the eye — and $485,000 for Trevor Hughes, a photographer who had his finger shot off during the protests.

Attorney Andy McNulty represented Schlough through the legal process, and said the settlement is "necessary restitution" for the violence committed.

"These are cases of people who are going out to protest police brutality and having that same brutality visited on them," McNulty said. "That's something that should be intolerable in a free and open society."

In total, the Denver City Council approved $1.6 million in settlements during Monday's meeting.

Almost one year ago to the day, a jury found Denver police guilty of violating the rights of demonstrators during the 2020 protests. The jury awarded the 12 plaintiffs, which included Rep. Elisabeth Epps, $14 million in damages.

McNulty said there is a degree of relief among his firms' clients as the Denver Police Department is being held accountable for their actions.

"If you commit a crime, the court orders you to pay restitution. There were crimes committed by the Denver Police Department during these protests against peaceful protesters," he said. "These settlements represent the restitution that our clients are owed for the injuries they suffered at the hands of police."

The 2020 protests led to several positive changes statewide, McNulty said. Specifically, he highlighted SB-217, which requires all local law enforcement agencies and the Colorado State Patrol to issue body worn cameras to their officers. The bill was signed by Gov. Jared Polis in 2021 and took effect on July 1, 2023.

While good progress, McNulty said more needs to be done.

"They were important protests and our clients felt like it was their obligation to be part of them after watching George Floyd be murdered," he said. "We're hopeful these settlements will spur a conversation about police reform, accountability and what needs to be done so this doesn't happen again."