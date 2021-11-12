FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2020, file photo, investigators stand outside a house where five people were found dead after a fire in suburban Denver. One of three teens accused of setting the house fire that killed five recent immigrants from Senegal last year admitted to starting the fire and targeting the house because he believed his stolen cell phone was there, a detective said Friday, Nov. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Peipert, File)