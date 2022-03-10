A Grand Junction man tied to at least two overdoses, one of them fatal, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to distributing fentanyl pills, the U.S. attorney's office announced this week.
Christopher Huggett, 30, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to one count of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, which carries a 20-year minimum prison sentence. He was arrested in July 2018 and charged with two counts of distribution, one resulting in death and the other in serious bodily harm. Both of those victims overdosed shortly after Christmas 2017.
Authorities involved in the investigation, which included federal and state agencies, hailed the sentence in a Department of Justice release Wednesday. Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Brian Besser said the sentence "lets criminals know that if they play recklessly with people's lives by peddling deadly poison within our communities, they will be held accountable to the full-measure (sic) of the law."
As part of his plea agreement, for which he received 14 years imprisonment and three years of supervised release, Huggett testified against Bruce Holder, whom he called uncle, in Holder's trial last April. Holder was convicted after an 11-day trial of distributing fentanyl resulting in death, as well as other drug-related offenses. He will be sentenced in early May.
According to his testimony in that case, Huggett began selling pills with Holder in 2017. The pills, which Holder obtained from a source in Northern Mexico, were pressed to look like legitimate oxycodone pills but were actually laced with fentanyl. Huggett dealt pills for Holder, a longtime family friend.
In December 2017, Huggett testified, he sold pills to Zackaria Green, whom Huggett had worked with at a marijuana dispensary. Green then sold most of those pills to another person, who injected the substance and died soon after on Dec. 27 or 28, 2017.
On Dec. 28, 2017, Green smoked part of one of the pills he'd kept in his car outside of his work and lost consciousness, crashing his vehicle into a building. He was pulled from his car by co-workers, and he required the use of Narcan, an opioid-overdose antidote, to be revived.
Hugget, who testified that he was aware that the pills were laced with fentanyl, continued selling pills with Holder and traveled with him to Mexico to obtain more after the overdoses. He was arrested in July 2018, a month before Holder was arrested and his home was raided.
While in jail shortly after being arrested, Huggett testified, he asked a fellow inmate about killing Green, who had been targeted by investigators. He offered the other inmate $5,000 and a BMW to kill Green. He testified that Holder said it would be better for both Holder and Huggett if Green were killed.
Huggett testified that he only solicited Green's murder to build clout for himself in jail and that he'd already started cooperating with federal investigators when he'd spoken to the other inmate. Green also pleaded guilty to providing the pills to the man who died. He also testified against Holder and was sentenced to two years in prison.
Several other members of Holder's network, including his ex-wife, daughter and common law wife, were all arrested and indicted as part of the investigation.