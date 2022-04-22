A Weld County jury convicted a 49-year-old man of distributing 14 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin in Greeley in 2019, prosecutors announced Friday.
Luke Braziel was found guilty of 14 counts of conspiracy and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
The charges stemmed from a wiretap investigation by the Weld County Drug Task Force, and the Greeley Police Department's gang unit was also involved in the investigation, Weld County prosecutors said.
Braziel is scheduled to be sentenced at 2:30 p.m. May 23.