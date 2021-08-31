A Greeley man was sentenced to 24 years in prison for robbing a Target store while he was on parole for previous felony convictions, the Weld County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Abdirahman Mohamed, 35, was convicted of aggravated robbery, menacing with a deadly weapon and theft for the incident that happened in July 2020.

“It’s clear that no level of supervision or structure will result in the defendant remaining law abiding,” said Deputy District Attorney Lacy Wells. “The longer he is confined, the fewer victims we will have in Weld County.”

During the robbery Mohamed brought a laptop to the customer service desk. He told a worker he had a gun and would shoot the store up if the worker said anything, before leaving with the laptop without paying, according to police.

Mohamed was on parole at the time, with a GPS monitor for a previous conviction, police said. According to public records, Mohamed has previously been arrested for burglary, robbery, theft, drug possession and car theft.

The victim who was working at the customer service desk spoke at the sentencing hearing last week, saying the experience had “changed (his) life forever.”

“The night after the robbery, I remember pacing around, wondering if this man was going to show up and seek out his vengeance,” the victim said. “He already threatened my life once. Why wouldn’t he again?”

Mohamed will serve his sentence with the Colorado Department of Corrections.