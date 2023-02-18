A woman from Greeley has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2021 murder of a man and shooting injury of another man.

The Nineteenth Judicial District Attorney's Office convicted Jessica Reeves-Burrola, of Greeley, Friday afternoon after a week-long trial on charges of:

First-degree murder

Reckless endangerment

First-degree assault

Illegal discharge of a firearm

On Dec. 30, 2021, the Greeley Police Department responded to a shooting on Ash Avenue and found two male victims, Ruben Moreno, with a gunshot wound to the arm and Henry Sandoval, with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Sandoval was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

"He loved, and he loved very hard," Sandoval's sister said about him during the sentencing hearing. "He was taken from his four children and from a huge family that loved him with all their hearts. We will miss him every day."

Weld County District Court Judge Timothy Kerns imposed the maximum life sentence in the Colorado Department of Corrections without the possibility of parole.

"This was a case of revenge, plain and simple," Chief Deputy District Attorney Anthony Perea said. "The defendant went to the apartment that night, armed with a gun, and took someone's life. Henry didn't deserve to die, nor did the other victim deserve to be shot. The amount of disregard for human life that this defendant has is astounding."

Chief Deputy Attorney Anthony Perea and Deputy District Attorney Sarah Babb prosecuted this case.

"I got justice here today, but I'll never have my son here ever again," Sandoval's mom said.