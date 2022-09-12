The 20th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced nine indictments last week against parents and others suspected of facilitating underage drinking among high school prom goers in Boulder before a fatal crash.
One of the parent’s attorneys maintained her client is not responsible for the crash while another said the couple are unsure about why they have been charged and will seek to better understand the allegations in the coming days.
Meanwhile, a representative of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) called these kinds of cases a no-win and tragic situation that can be prevented.
The charges stem from a fatal crash on April 9, prom night at Boulder High School, that killed a Lyft driver and his passenger, and injured another woman.
A 17-year-old girl allegedly left a post-prom party while intoxicated and drove to get more alcohol. She reportedly drove on the wrong side of Highway 157 and crashed head-on with a 2018 Subaru legacy.
Gregoria Morales Ramirez, the Subaru’s passenger, and the driver, Ori Tsioni, both died. The collision caused a 2006 Honda Accord driven by Diana Spencer to hit the back of Tsioni’s vehicle, leaving Spencer with multiple rib fractures.
The 17-year-old, who was charged with vehicular homicide and vehicular assault, was also seriously injured.
Five parents and a party bus driver are facing two misdemeanors each — providing alcohol to an underage person and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in the second degree. A liquor store is accused of providing alcohol to a minor, a misdemeanor. Two additional organizations were charged with fraud after allegedly selling students fake identifications. A bus driver is accused of allowing young people to drink.
Many of the adult and minor witnesses “refused to speak” about circumstances leading up to the crash, according to the indictment.
District Attorney Michael Dougherty issued a statement about the indictment, thanking Boulder Valley School District officials for their cooperation and the investigators for their hard work “on this tragic case.”
According to the court papers, the day before Boulder High School’s prom, the 17-year-old had allegedly purchased alcohol at the Willow Springs Wines & Spirits liquor store, located a little more than two miles from Boulder High School.
Law enforcement determined that numerous minors who attended prom night parties ordered a batch of fake ID’s from websites now accused of forgery.
The young woman’s prom night began at the home of Elise Miller, the mother of a student, the indictment said. Prosecutors have accused Miller of hosting a pre-prom party where minors brought and drank alcohol.
“She did not supervise these underage persons or prevent them from driving under the influence of alcohol,” the indictment said.
The students reportedly “continued to drink on their way to prom” after leaving Miller’s house on a “party bus.”
But an attorney for Miller, Jane Fisher-Byrialsen, called the grand jury indictment on misdemeanor charges abnormal. She stressed Miller’s involvement in prom night events was minimal, that she had no role in causing the crash and said her client has cooperated with investigators.
A group of prom goers came to Miller’s house for photos, Fisher-Byrialsen said. The group stayed until about 5:30 or 6 p.m., but Miller did not provide the teenage driver or any minors with alcohol during that time, the attorney said.
“We don’t believe that there is any nexus between children being at Ms. Miller’s house and taking photos and the tragic accident,” she said.
It is unclear if the 17-year-old drank at Miller’s house, the indictment said. Yet the court paper stated she told a friend she had a bottle of vodka, which investigators say she purchased with Miller’s card.
She then joined “a large group of prom-attendees” who rode a bus that was supposed to prohibit alcohol within 100 feet of the vehicle. The chauffeur is allowed to inspect passenger luggage under company policy.
Instead, the indictment says the students brought bags with alcohol onto the bus and “drank openly.” The bus driver, Mike Johnson, is accused of allowing the students to drink.
Two additional parents, Charlene and Todd Hoffman, are accused of hosting a pre-prom party attended by the 17-year-old. The students “discreetly brought the alcohol they had brought and/or obtained from the Hoffman residence” onto the bus and continued drinking on their way to prom, according to the indictment.
Hoffman reportedly signed the receipt for a bus rented from Sunset Luxury Limousines, on which students allegedly drank secretly throughout the ride. An attorney for the Hoffmans was not immediately available for comment.
After the prom, parents Pam and Mark Sunderland hosted a party where underage students drank alcohol, court papers said. The 17-year-old allegedly left the Sunderland house, picked up her vehicle at the Hoffman residence, and began driving to get more alcohol when the fatal crash occurred.
Jeff Gard, an attorney for Pam and Mark Sunderland, said they have not received information beyond the charges. The Sunderlands were not interviewed by police or prosecutors, he said.
“We got handed some charges yesterday and are a bit in the dark,” he said.
Fran Lanzer is the Colorado regional executive director for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which offers victim services at no cost and educational programs for parents. Lanzer did not discuss the Boulder case specifically but discussed general issues surrounding drunken driving and underage drinking.
Drunken driving crashes that gravely injure or kill a victim alter lives forever, Lanzer said.
“That’s a huge loss, and similarly for someone who causes a crash, they are going to have to live with that for the rest of their lives,” Lanzer said.
A verdict in court can bring some relief to a victim’s family, but the cases are a no-win situation, Lanzer said.
There are many misconceptions about underage drinking, Lanzer said, often perpetuated by TV and movies giving the impression everyone is drinking. In reality, 2 out of 3 young people do not drink, Lanzer said.
Well-intended parents might think, “if I can be there, I can supervise,” Lanzer said, but they won’t always be around. Research also shows young people who drink with their parents are more likely to drink when parents are not there, Lanzer said.
Lanzer encouraged parents to talk with children about alcohol and drug use, and stress that they should not get into a vehicle with someone who has been drinking.
“These are tragic situations that are 100% preventable,” Lanzer said.