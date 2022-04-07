A Jefferson County jury on Thursday found Alex Ewing guilty of fatally bludgeoning Patricia Smith with a hammer in 1984.

Investigators used DNA evidence to connect Ewing, 61, to Smith's murder.

“We truly appreciate the jury’s service in this difficult case, and our thoughts are with the family of Patricia Smith as they finally see justice for her horrific murder over three decades ago,” prosecutors said in a statement.

Ewing is scheduled to be sentenced at 10 a.m. Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Last year, an Arapahoe County jury found Ewing guilty of fatally bludgeoning Bruce and Debra Bennett and their 7-year-old daughter, Melissa, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.