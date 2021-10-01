The mother of a man who was arrested last week for allegedly murdering his wife has also been taken into custody, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Theresa Rino, 66, was arrested Friday on suspicion that she attempted to tamper with physical evidence and engaged in a conspiracy to tamper with physical evidence. Her bond has been set at $5,000, according to the sheriff's office.
Rino's son, 46-year-old Scott Smith, was arrested last week in connection with the November 2020 death of his wife, Kanokwan Smith. Authorities said last week that Smith told authorities that he'd shot his wife because she'd come at him with a weapon. He was initially arrested and then released.
He was taken into custody last week on suspicion of first-degree murder, tampering with physical evidence, and domestic violence, the sheriff's office previously said.