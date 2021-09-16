Accused murderer Barry Morphew will find out Friday whether he’ll be offered bail, whether he’ll go free, or whether he’ll stay in jail without bond to face trial for first degree murder in the 2020 Mother’s Day disappearance of his wife, Suzanne. Attorneys on both sides were frustrated when Chaffee County Judge Patrick Murphy announced three weeks ago that his ruling on Morphew’s future would not be immediate. “I’d rather make my decision correctly rather than quickly,” Murphy told the courtroom. Morphew’s body doubled over, his head between his hands as he heard the announcement.
Morphew’s two daughters, who sat just rows behind him for all four days of hearings, left the courtroom in tears. They appear to be in support of their father even though he is accused in the murder of their mom.
Morphew, 53, is looking at five felony charges in connection to his wife, Suzanne’s, disappearance including first degree murder, tampering with evidence and attempting to influence a public servant.
“I wonder if the judge is struggling with the premeditated murder count,” said Craig Silverman, a Colorado trial lawyer and former Denver Chief Deputy DA. “I would not be surprised if the judge now puts a bail on the case.”
Prosecutors outlined most of their case last month over four days of hearings as the father of two, always dressed in a suit and tie, listened with interest. During breaks, he turned, pulled his mask down, and voiced messages to his family, who took up an entire row behind him. His oldest daughter was away at college during the two years the Morphews lived in Colorado, but their youngest daughter lived in the million-plus dollar home with the couple and according to text messages Suzanne sent a friend, encouraged her to leave the marriage.
The hearings gave onlookers a sordid glimpse into the Morphew's private lives through text messages between Barry, Suzanne and her lover of two years, Jeff Libler, a married father of six whom she had known since high school. The pivotal text, according to prosecutors, was a message Suzanne sent to Barry on May 6, four days before she was reported missing. "
I”m done I could care what you’ve been up to for years. We just need to figure this out civilly," she wrote.
He responded later that day, "I promise you are wrong about all the crazy thoughts about me. Only a fool would stray from an angel like you. When I”m dead, which won’t be long, you guys will be taken care of.”
What Happened on Mother’s Day
Neighbors reported that Morphew, 49, was missing from the family’s remote mountain home on May 10, 2020. Her bike was not in the garage, and she had not answered her daughters’ Mother’s Day messages. The prosecution laid out their theory that Morphew murdered his wife because he suspected she was going to leave him for another man. They brought out their case through testimony from investigators from the FBI, Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Chaffee County Sheriffs Office. Prosecutors surmised in court that they believe Morphew killed Suzanne sometime between Saturday, May 9 and Sunday, May 10, after catching her texting a lover while sunbathing.
According to prosecutors, Suzanne Morphew sent a final “proof of life” bikini selfie to her lover Jeff Libler at 2:07 pm on the 9th. Around thirty minutes later, Telematix, data showed that Barry Morphew pulled up in the driveway in his truck after running work errands.
Investigators believe that Morphew then chased his frightened wife around the house, paralyzed her using a tranquilizer dart and then dumped her body later that night. Former FBI Agent Jonny Grusing told the court that Morphew’s phone went into airplane mode from 10:17 pm until 4:30 am, which he said was “…six hours we don’t know what happened.”
Senior Deputy District Attorney Jeff Lindsey asked Grusing if this was enough time to dispose of a body. “Yes,” Grusing said, “He would have had six hours. That would be three hours round trip.”
Barry’s Story
Morphew’s attorneys have argued strongly that Morphew’s truck never left the driveway and therefor it would have been impossible to physically drag his wife’s body in the dark, navigating the area’s steep, rocky terrain to dispose of it. Though law enforcement has searched for Suzanne’s body in abandoned silver mines, in lakes, by busting up concrete foundations and even looking in an Excel pipe, they’ve found no trace of her. Denver defense attorneys Iris Eytan and Dru Nielsen have suggested that Suzanne is not dead, but may have run away to wait for her lover in Ecuador. Barry Morphew himself suggested early on that she may have been killed and dragged off by a mountain lion.
In an effort to establish doubt, Eytan and Nielsen have raised important questions in the case including unidentified male touch DNA found on the glovebox of Suzanne’s Range Rover which matched that of a sex offender, a visit Barry Morphew made to a hot tub company the afternoon that prosecutors say he killed her, and two mystery pings on her phone, one incoming and one outgoing, at 12:01 and 2:17 the morning of Saturday the 9th.
Neither Suzanne’s body nor her cellphone have been found.
Sheriffs deputies discovered her mountain bike with colored pedals sprawled down a hill near the family home the day she was reported missing. They say besides twisted front handle bars, the bicycle was undamaged. Her turquoise bike helmet turned up less than a mile away on May 15.
Morphew told investigators that he and Suzanne had been fighting recently, but that the night of May 9th they shared a steak dinner, had great sex, and he left her at around 5 am sleeping soundly in their bedroom. A landscaper, Morphew drove to Broomfield that day, he told them, to do a job. Prosecutors hammered on inconsistent statements they say he made throughout their investigation, including the fact that they only found the remnants of one steak, one plate, and one knife. They also noted that Morphew made multiple trash runs in public receptacles once he got to Broomfield.
An Epic Battle
If Judge Murphy decides to bind the case over to trial, the majority of the attorneys fighting the case will be women, including 11th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley. “It will be an epic battle of accomplished female attorneys. Stanley is no shrinking violet,” noted Silverman.
Suzanne’s family has chosen to stay away from the courtroom, choosing to listen to court proceedings on a live stream created just for them. They have stated publicly that they believe Barry killed her.
Morphew, who has not given an interview since his arrest May 5 of this year, has steadfastly denied his involvement in his wife’s death.