District Judge Patrick Murphy has recused himself from the Barry Morphew murder trial due to a conflict of interest, according to a court order released Thursday.

Earlier this month, Barry Morphew’s attorneys filed a motion to disqualify Murphy from the case because Murphy is close friends with the attorney of Shoshona Darke, a Salida woman who has been romantically linked to Barry Morphew. Darke is expected to be a witness in the trial.

In the order, Murphy said he has known Darke’s attorney, Sean McDermott, for at least 40 years. The two attended the same schools growing up and their families are very close, with McDermott being the godfather for Murphy’s niece.

A new judge will now be appointed for the trial regarding the disappearance and suspected murder of Barry Morphew’s wife Suzanne Morphew, a 49-year-old Maysville, Colorado woman who has not been seen since Mother’s Day 2020.

Normally, the chief judge of a district is in charge of appointing a new judge to preside over a trial, but in this case, Murphy is the chief judge. That means Chief Justice Brian Boatright will likely appoint the new judge.

“I don’t expect this development to require a postponement of the trial at this time,” said 17th Judicial District Attorney Linda Stanley.

Barry Morphew was arrested and charged with Suzanne Morphew's murder almost a year after she disappeared. Barry Morphew was released on $500,000 cash bail in September and remains in Chaffee County awaiting a trial scheduled for May.

Prosecutors say Morphew killed his wife because she was going to leave him. Barry Morphew, 53, denies he killed his wife and has said she might have run off, been the victim of a mountain lion attack or been kidnapped.