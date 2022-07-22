A judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Town of Superior from enforcing parts of its new gun control ordinance, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), a gun rights group based in Colorado, sued the Town of Superior and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, saying the town's firearms and magazine regulations are unconstitutional and violate the rights of RMGO members who live there, 9News reported.
A Colorado law approved in 2021, after the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, gave local governments in Colorado the power to pass gun regulations that are tougher than state laws.
