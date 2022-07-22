Colorado counties declare themselves '2nd Amendment sanctuaries' in response to red-flag gun bill

Lisa Marie Pane

the associated press In this April 25, 2018 photo, a .9mm handgun produced by Honor Defense, a gunmaker in Gainesville, Ga., is displayed. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane)

 Lisa Marie Pane

A judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking the Town of Superior from enforcing parts of its new gun control ordinance, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News. 

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners (RMGO), a gun rights group based in Colorado, sued the Town of Superior and Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle, saying the town's firearms and magazine regulations are unconstitutional and violate the rights of RMGO members who live there, 9News reported.

 

A Colorado law approved in 2021, after the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder, gave local governments in Colorado the power to pass gun regulations that are tougher than state laws.

Read the full article on 9News.com

Coloradans could legalize psychedelic mushrooms in November
Colorado's unemployment drops again, recovers all pandemic job losses
Denver looks to launch basic income program to reduce homelessness

Sign Up For Free: Denver Morning Brew

Your morning rundown of the latest news from overnight and the stories to follow throughout the day.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.