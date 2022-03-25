It took jurors less than four hours to find that Denver police violated the constitutional rights of demonstrators by using excessive force during George Floyd protests in 2020.

The jury awarded the protesters $14 million in damages.

The case went to the jury Friday morning when attorneys wrapped up their closing statements after three weeks of trial.

A dozen protesters had brought the federal excessive-force case against Denver, claiming that misuse of less-lethal weapons by police during the 2020 demonstrations violated their constitutional protections against excessive force and for free speech, peaceful assembly and to petition their government.

Less-lethal munitions refer to projectile weapons and to chemical agents such as tear gas and pepper spray. The term has been criticized because the items it covers can cause serious injury or death.

This is a breaking story. Earlier coverage is continues below.

Former Denver Officer Jonathan Christian also has been sued for shooting at one of the protesters, current state legislative candidate Elisabeth Epps, with a pepper ball. He is the only individual officer named in the case.

Attorneys for the protesters have sought to show that none of them ever assaulted officers or destroyed property.

For the protesters to win their case, the jury has to decide that the city caused the excessive uses of force through a failure to properly train officers, other policies and practices, or by policymakers for the city approving of the officers' conduct.

The jury also is limited to deciding whether the 12 plaintiffs had their constitutional rights violated, meaning they can't win their case against other people not named in the suit.

Denver has said the Police Department did the best it could to adapt to the protests that erupted quickly and included people who harmed officers and destroyed property alongside peaceful protesters.