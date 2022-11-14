The 12- and 14-year-old boys accused of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and a daughter were back in Jefferson County court Monday. A three and a half-day jury trial for the two was tentatively set for next April.

The 12-year-old appeared from Montview Youth Services Center via WebEx in a green polo shirt and appeared nervous during the hearing, at times blowing on his hands and playing with his hair. Because of a scheduling mix-up, his next status hearing was set for Nov. 28.

The 14-year-old, who also appeared in a green polo shirt, will have his day-long preliminary hearing Dec. 13. A preliminary hearing in Colorado is when a judge decides if there is enough evidence for a case to move forward.

First Judicial District Attorney Alexis King on Monday charged the 12- and 14-year old with two counts each of first degree murder with extreme indifference, 39 counts of attempted murder with extreme indifference, 15 counts of first degree arson, and one count each of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor criminal mischief.

Each of the young defendants also received 42 counts of juvenile aggravated sentence enhancers.

Several fire victims listened to the virtual hearing Monday. Some had to leave early to attend a visitation for Kathleen Payton, 31, and her daughter, Jazmine Payton Aguayo, 10. The mother and daughter died of smoke inhalation in the Oct. 31 fire. A funeral mass is set for Tuesday morning at Denver's Assumption Church, 2361 E 78th Ave.