An unlicensed dog breeder in Lakewood has been sentenced to five years probation for driving with dogs unsecured in the back of a trailer, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Thursday.

Larysa Leuchanka, 61, pleaded guilty to animal cruelty neglect/mistreatment for the incident, which injured one of the dogs. Under her probation, Leuchanka will not be allowed to own or breed any animal or to contact the dogs she victimized.

"The defendant's neglect for the safety of the dogs in her care resulted in one being injured, but it could have been much worse," said Deputy District Attorney Allie Galvan. "We are satisfied with the court's decision to ensure that other animals in our community won't be placed in similar danger."

The incident happened on April 13 when Leuchanka was driving in Jefferson County with a dog and a puppy riding unsecured in the back of a trailer. At one point during the drive, the dog was hanging out of the back of the trailer, the district attorney’s office said.

Another driver honked to get Leuchanka to pull over, at which point the driver warned Leuchanka about the dangers of driving with the dogs unsecured. Leuchanka then drove off with the dogs still in the trailer.

Later that day, the adult dog fell out of the trailer while Leuchanka was driving on Interstate 70. The dog sustained serious injuries and was taken to an animal shelter where Leuchanka confirmed the dog was hers.

Animal control officers from the Lakewood Police Department investigated the incident and discovered that Leuchanka was an unlicensed dog breeder, the district attorney’s office said.

According to a Facebook page, Leuchanka breeds pomeranian husky mixes through a business called “Colorado Best Pomsky.” The business’s page was last active on Sunday but has not posted since the sentencing Tuesday.