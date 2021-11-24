A Lakewood man is facing up to 48 years in prison after he was convicted of second-degree murder Monday for fatally shooting his sister’s boyfriend in 2019.

Kenneth Hoschouer, 40, was found guilty Monday of murdering 48-year-old Christopher Grau, according to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office.

The murder occurred July 5, 2019, after Hoschouer and Grau were hanging out at Hoschouer’s Lakewood home with his wife and Grau’s girlfriend, who is also Hoschouer’s sister.

Hoschouer was drinking heavily and became enraged when he learned that his teenage daughter was dating a 22-year-old man, the attorney’s office said. Hoschouer began fighting with his wife because she didn’t tell him about the relationship.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, Grau got Hoschouer out of the house and drove him to Grau’s home in Firestone.

While at the home, Hoschouer shot and killed Grau, the attorney’s office said. Grau was found lying on the ground the next day with a gunshot wound to his head and 13 shell casings near his body.

Hoschouer was arrested and charged with committing the murder in September 2019 when police found the murder weapon hidden in a vent in Hoschouer’s home, the attorney’s office said.

Hoschouer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 29. He faces 16 to 48 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections.