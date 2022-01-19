A judge sentenced a Lakewood man to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing his girlfriend in 2020, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Karl Aaron Bemish, 52, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder for the death of 45-year-old Hilary Engel. Engel, a nurse and mother to an 8-year-old son, was described by her family as someone who cared deeply for others.

“We are thankful for the prosecution's work on this case, and that even though we continue to grieve the loss of Hilary, we believe this result was the best available outcome,” Engel’s family said in a statement through the attorney’s office.

Engel was reported missing by her father on Dec. 29, 2020, after no one had seen her since she dropped off her son at day care the previous morning. Later that day, Engel was found dead in her home, with her body hidden under a bed, the attorney’s office said.

The next day, officers tracked down Bemish to a hotel in Trinidad and arrested him. Police said Bemish was driving Engel’s car and used her ATM card to get money.

In his plea agreement, Bemish admitted that he strangled Engel. Senior Deputy District Attorney Amanda Lessman said she hopes Bemish’s confession will help bring Bemish’s family some peace.

“This is not a case that my office felt appropriate to negotiate,” Lessman said. “A plea to murder one and its coinciding life sentence is appropriate.”