The Pittsburgh dentist convicted of murdering his wife while on a safari in Zambia was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole and 240 years for mail fraud.

Larry Rudolph had claimed his wife's death was an accident.

Bianca Rudolph, 57, died of a gunshot wound to the heart on Oct. 11, 2016, as she was packing to catch a plane with her husband back to the United States.

Looking frail a year after his conviction, Rudolph insisted that his wife's death was a tragic accident.

"This was not a murder but a horrible moment in time," he said.

The judge also ordered $4.9 million in restitution to insurance companies that had paid out policies.

