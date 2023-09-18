A shooting in lower downtown Denver late Saturday night, which left five bystanders hurt, is the last straw for some downtown business owners and community leaders worried about the safety of customers and staff.

In the latest incident, Denver police are looking for a woman who they say brandished a gun after she was denied entry to a LoDo bar.

Police responded to a disturbance call on at Dierks Bentley Whiskey Row at 1946 Market St. on Saturday at 11:15 p.m. Both on-duty and off-duty officers who answered the call found the five victims suffering from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk. The shooter had disappeared.

All five victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

There have been no arrests in the latest of a string of shootings this summer, which have occurred in the general area.

On June 13, 10 people were injured, including a suspect, at 20th and Market streets, following raucous downtown celebrations after the Denver Nuggets secured the NBA Championship.

On Aug. 17, Denver police responded to a shooting at 22nd and Welton streets, where one man had been shot and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Two people were killed Aug. 19 in a triple shooting at 28th and Welton streets in Five Points. Anti-gun violence crusader and MMA Champion Lumumba Sayers was one of the victims in a killing that shocked Denver's Black community. The police identified Tyrell Braxton as a suspect in that incident, but he has not been arrested.

Because LoDo and the Five Points area have been a hot spot for violence in recent months, Denver police told The Denver Gazette that the force have added additional resources on the weekends and “will continue evaluating this incident and other trends to determine how and where to best deploy the officers.”

In Saturday’s shooting, Denver police said that the woman was refused entry into the bar, left for a bit and returned with a gun.

Downtown businesses concerned about ongoing criminal activity in LoDo have been talking with city officials about making a change in the way of “positive improvements.”

Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row spokesperson Lissa Druss said that the bar is “disheartened” by the shooting but grateful to law enforcement for its quick response.

City Councilman Chris Hinds toured the area with LoDo business owners recently and posted on X, the social media platform previously known as Twitter, that he is heartbroken by Saturday’s shooting.

“I am asking the Director of Safety and Chief of Police to increase police presence in LoDo so we can ensure a healthy, safe environment and a strong, vibrant downtown,” he wrote.

Police are asking anyone who was present during the incident or who has any information that can help identify or locate the alleged shooter to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.