A 22-year-old Colorado man has pleaded guilty to a federal hate crime charge after admitting to setting a fire at a Loveland church.

Darion Ray Sexton admitted to throwing two Molotov cocktails at the Abiding Love Lutheran Church and said he was motived by the religious character of the church and wanted to destroy it, according to a news release from the United States Department of Justice.

“Protecting religious freedom and observance is a top priority for the Department of Justice,” Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a news release. “We will continue to vigorously prosecute those who attack houses of worship and target religious communities.”

The incident happened during the early evening hours of Jan. 19 when Sexton threw the Molotov cocktails at the front door and the basement of the church.

The firebombs charred the church's front door and caused slight damage in the basement before being extinguished by the church's sprinkler system, according to a report by The Denver Gazette's news partners 9NEWS.

Investigators tracked Sexton by following footprints in the snow, 9NEWS reported.

“The FBI treats hate crimes as the highest priority of our civil rights program because everyone deserves to feel safe to exercise their religion without fear of violence from others,” Special Agent in Charge Mark Michalek of the FBI Denver Field Office said in a news release. “FBI Denver is committed to protecting those rights, and we will continue to aggressively work with our law enforcement partners to bring justice to all communities that have been targeted.”

Sexton faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine at his July 21 sentencing.

The FBI, ATF and Loveland Police and Fire Departments were involved in the investigation.

“We all have a right to feel safe and secure in our houses of worship – no matter our religion or belief,” U.S. Attorney Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado said in a news release. “An act of violence in one of our sacred places is especially serious, and we will work with our law enforcement partners to vigorously prosecute all such offenses.”