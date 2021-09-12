A Loveland police officer who fatally shot a 19-year-old man who was having a mental health crisis will not face any criminal charges, the Eighth Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Officer Eddie Luzon shot Alex Domina on Aug. 16 after Domina’s grandmother called 911 and told police Domina was “having a mental breakdown” and was “a danger to himself and us.”

Domina had a long history with mental health issues and had attempted suicide multiple times, according to the district attorney’s report. Domina moved in with his grandmother in June after being institutionalized for several years.

“Mr. Domina’s death was a tragedy,” said District Attorney Gordon McLaughlin in his decision letter. “While a District Attorney only has the authority to decide the appropriateness of criminal charges, a legal justification is not a moral clearance to avoid reform.”

Domina’s grandmother, who was his temporary legal guardian, called police to her home in the 1600 block of Tennessee Street just before 7 p.m. on Aug 16. Soon after, a neighbor also called 911 over the incident.

During her call, the grandmother said Domina was destroying her house, throwing things and breaking furniture in the backyard. At two separate points, she said he was holding a piece of glass and then a knife, the report said.

The grandmother also told police to “please handle him with care” and said the incident was because of Domina’s mental health issues.

Officer Luzon was the first to arrive at the scene. In interviews after the shooting, Luzon said he went into the backyard without waiting for backup because he was confident he could handle the situation himself without the use of force.

One minute and 13 seconds after Luzon arrived, he fired four shots, striking Domina three times in the torso and arm, the report said.

Luzon said Domina approached him while holding a knife and ignored commands to drop the weapon. Body camera footage released on Aug. 25 shows Domina breaking patio furniture before moving toward Luzon with the knife in hand.

In the footage, Luzon can be heard warning Domina not to come near him and to put down the knife. The video shows Domina appearing to move faster when Luzon fired from nearly two dozen feet away.

Officers provided aid until more help arrived and Domina was taken to a hospital. Domina died from his injuries late Tuesday.

After the shooting, Domina’s grandmother said the outburst began over an argument about daily chores. She also said Domina suffered extreme physical abuse in the past, had developmental delays and was “way over-medicated.”

“A broader analysis of alternatives leading up to that point may have shown opportunities to have avoided this outcome,” McLaughlin said. “(But) the burden cannot fall solely on a responding officer who did not have the knowledge provided by the subsequent investigation, including the depth of Mr. Domina’s cognitive disabilities.”

Luzon, who joined the Loveland Police Department in 2019, has been on paid administrative leave pending the results of this investigation.