Authorities arrested a man on charges of robbing an armored truck in Greenwood Village.
Justin White was arrested last week in New Mexico, the U.S. attorney's office announced Saturday.
Prosecutors said White, Jamarius Jones, David Taylor and Jimmy Garrison robbed a Brinks truck in October 2019. A federal grand jury in Denver indicted the four defendants on charges of robbery affecting commerce and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.
Jones pleaded guilty to one count of robbery affecting commerce and is scheduled for sentencing on May 27. Taylor and Garrison are awaiting trial, according to Denver Gazette news partner 9News.
The FBI Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force handled the investigation, and Assistant United States Attorney Brian Dunn is prosecuting the case.