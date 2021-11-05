A 37-year-old man is in custody in connection to a homicide in Aurora.

Police said Daniel R. Matthews was arrested on Thursday in connection to the murder of 22-year-old woman on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of North Kenton Street about 1:30 p.m. on Monday after reports of a woman lying on the side walk, according to a release from the Aurora Police Department.

The woman, later identified as 22-year-old Diana Marie Raese Malone, was pronounced dead on-scene. An autopsy determined she died as a result of a gunshot wound and her manner of death is a homicide, according to the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office.

Matthews is being held in the Arapahoe County Detention Center on suspicion of first-degree murder.