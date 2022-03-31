AURORA, Colo. — A man has been found guilty of seven counts, including attempted manslaughter and second-degree assault, in connection with the shooting of two people during a protest on Interstate 225 in July 2020.
Samuel Young was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon, attempted murder, and illegal discharge of a firearm. His trial began on March 22 and the jury began its deliberations Thursday morning.
The jury found Young guilty of four counts of attempted manslaughter, two counts of second-degree assault, and one count of illegal discharge of a firearm.
He was arrested shortly after the July 25, 2020 shooting on charges of attempted homicide and assault, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said.
