A Broomfield County jury on Friday convicted Shane Hammond, 29, of second-degree kidnapping after five days of trial.
A 12-year-old girl was walking home from Westlake Middle School on Aug. 19, 2019, when Hammond pushed her into his truck. Before he could drive away, the girl escaped and ran home, according to the district attorney's office in Adams and Broomfield counties.
Broomfield police used surveillance video to connect Hammond to the crime. He was arrested in March 2020 and is being held without bond until his sentencing on June 3.
“This case represents every child and parent’s worst nightmare,” District Attorney Brian Mason said in a statement. “The defendant’s actions were unconscionable and despicable. His actions cannot diminish the bravery of this 12-year-old girl, however. She is an inspiration to our entire community. I am thankful to the Broomfield Police Department for their extraordinary work on this case, our prosecutors and staff for securing a conviction, and the jury for reaching a just verdict.”